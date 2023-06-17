A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from the water at a canal lock.

The man had to be rescued after he got into difficulty at Cardington Lock in Bedford at 4.30pm on Friday afternoon.

He was then taken to hospital where he continues to receive specialist care.

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed that high-visibility patrols will be taking place in the Cardington Lock area over the weekend and officers are reminding people about the dangers of swimming in open water.

"Even the strongest of swimmers can have trouble in water outdoors," a force statement read.

"Please do not put yourself or others at risk as these environments are not meant for swimming and can be extremely dangerous."

