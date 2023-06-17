Rail services disrupted after man made threats onboard a train

Rail services have been disrupted after a man made threats onboard a train this morning.

Colchester train station in Essex had to be evacuated and all services were paused, just before 11am. The man, who was a passenger on a train, was heard making threats as he exited the train.

Other people on board alerted Greater Anglia staff and called the police.

The train then had to be searched by station staff, British Transport Police and sniffer dogs from Essex Police were called in to assist.

The station was fully evacuated while this took place.

Nothing suspicious was found, and services resumed at 11.40am.

A spokesperson from Greater Anglia said: "Although nothing suspicious was found, passengers did the right thing by alerting staff to this behaviour. "We carried out a thorough search, and alerted the relevant authorities to carry out appropriate checks and ensure everyone was safe to travel.

"We apologies for any delays or disruption caused as a result, and services are now back to normal." A spokesperson from British Transport Police said in a statement: " ‘Officers were called to Colchester station at 10.43am following a security alert, involving a man who made a threat as he left a train. "As a precaution officers conducted a full search of the train, alongside search dogs, and nothing of concern was found. The station is now reopening."

