A council has been slapped with an £80,000 fine after a dad-of-three was struck and killed by his own bin lorry.

Steve Bishop, 37, died after being hit by the rubbish truck that was reversing in December 2017.

Mr Bishop, from Chelmsford, was working as a loader operative for the city council at the time of the incident in Osea Way.

Nickie Bishop, Steve’s partner, said her family would never get over his death.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found Chelmsford City Council failed to effectively manage the risks presented by moving bin lorries, or provide training and instruction for agency workers on safe procedures for reversing and the use of hand signals.

Both the HSE and the court accepted the city council did not cause the death of Mr Bishop in 2017.

The HSE said the council also failed to effectively monitor its employees’ working practices.

The council admitted breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. it was fined £80,000 and ordered to pay £61,065 in costs at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Mrs Bishop said: “My boys’ dad will never be brought back from this tragic incident. Me and my sons shall never get over this.

"I hope more than anything that no other family ever has to go through this heartbreak, to have a knock on the door to say their partner who is hard at work has been run over.

“For me now, as my 11-year-old and nine-year-old bring up fond memories of their dad and family moments, I am having the difficult subject of my youngest son, who is five, asking about his dad, and why he is in the sky.”

HSE inspector Saffron Turnell said: “Several health and safety management failings were identified by this public organisation which led to inconsistent systems of work and provision of training in the high-risk activity of waste collection.

"Nickie’s words make clear the impact Steve’s passing has had on the family and our thoughts remain with them.

“Local authorities and companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to hold to account those that fall below the required standards.”

A spokesperson for Chelmsford City Council said it "accepted that a breach of health and safety legislation occurred due to inconsistencies in the way that recycling collection services were operated at the time".

They added: "The council conducted a review immediately after the accident and improvements to working practices were implemented in 2018. In determining the level of fine, the court did take into account and comment upon the council’s good health and safety record.”

