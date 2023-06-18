A couple and their seven pets were helped to safety by neighbours after lightning struck their bungalow.

The couple were sleeping when a bolt of lightning hit the property in York Avenue in Corringham, Essex, at about 3.45am on Sunday morning.

The strike caused a fire to break out in the roof, and when crews arrived shortly afterwards, they found smoke billowing into the sky.

Thanks to the quick-thinking of their neighbours, the couple, as well as their six dogs and cat, managed to get to safety.

The fire caused damage to the roof. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

"The couple were woken by a massive bang and then heard neighbours knocking on their door," Essex Fire and Rescue Watch Manager, Geoff Wheal, said.

Mr Wheal added that crews had to work "incredibly hard" to put out the fire which was eventually extinguished just after 5am.

"Although the roof and first floor bedrooms were badly damaged, they managed to stop the fire from spreading to the ground floor and save the property," he said.

