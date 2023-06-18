A driver has been seriously injured after a car overturned on a busy A road near a coastal town.

The incident happened just after 2am on Sunday morning when the car left the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries.

Nobody else was hurt.

The road remains closed in both directions between the Vauxhall roundabout and the Acle roundabout, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

