A paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a young girl in a three-year catalogue of abuse has been jailed for 14 years.

Kevin Mellors, 66, abused the girl between 2018 and 2020 but his offending came to light in October 2020 when the victim confided in two close friends.

Mellors, of Glenalmond Avenue, Cambridge, was arrested and denied the allegations in police interview, claiming he had no sexual attraction to children.

After a nine-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court in April, he was found guilty of raping a child under the age of 13, and two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration.

On Thursday he was sentenced at the same court to 14 years in prison with an extra year on licence. He must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being considered for release.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

Det Con Terry Bandoo said: “The defendant’s horrific sexual abuse of his victim initially went undetected and I am pleased he has finally been brought to justice.

“Regardless of when it happened, we will always take reports of sexual offences, including child sex abuse, incredibly seriously.

“We have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice. Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities.

“The defendant’s abuse has had a huge impact on his victim and I hope she and her family can now find some closure from this traumatic period of her life.”

