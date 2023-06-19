Play Brightcove video

Video shows flash flooding in Hunstanton in Norfolk. Credit: @GPearsonJPEGs/Twitter

A spell of hot, dry weather was disrupted by heavy rain in parts of the East of England.

The sudden downpour led to flash flooding in some areas of Norfolk.

Video posted on social media shows a residential street sitting in floodwater in Hunstanton, Norfolk, on Sunday evening.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to flooding on South Beach Road in the town at around 8.30pm.

Firefighters were also called to several reports of flooding in Kings Lynn - with "a small amount of floodwater" removed from a property on South Quay.

