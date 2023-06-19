A freak waterfall has formed in one of England’s flattest counties after summer storms swept in.

Photographer Gary Pearson said the 60ft waterfall off the cliffs at Hunstanton in Norfolk was sparked by torrential rain on Sunday night.

Mr Pearson said: “I haven’t seen this in all the 33 years since I moved to Norfolk.”

The picture captures the distinctive red and white striped cliffs of Hunstanton which are a site of special scientific interest.

The reddish base is carrstone, a kind of sandstone, while the red and white layers above are chalk.

There was flash flooding in the seaside town after the heavy thundery rain on Sunday evening.

Storms broke out across the country following days of high temperatures.

The Met Office said more showers were likely during the early part of the week before the weather settles down again towards the weekend.

