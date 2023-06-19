Fire crews were faced with an inferno as they fought a huge blaze at a private school at the weekend.

Pictures released by the fire service show the scale of the incident as they arrived at Culford School in Suffolk as orange flames billowed into the sky.

Seventeen fire engines from across the county were called after the alarm was raised just after 11pm on Saturday.

Two buildings at the independent school near Bury St Edmunds were destroyed during the blaze in a maintenance yard.

No-one was hurt and none of the school's main buildings were touched by the fire, though the school said children were woken by the fire alarms.

An investigation has been launched to find out how the fire started.

One picture taken from a fire engine shows orange flames billowing into the sky as crews arrive Credit: Mildenhall Fire Station

Five crews from Bury St Edmunds were called, together with reinforcements from Woodbridge, Sudbury, Long Melford, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Newmarket and Mildenhall.

They had the fire under control by the early hours of Sunday morning.

Flames surround a digger during the fire at Culford School Credit: Mildenhall Fire Station

The school opened as usual on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Culford School praised Suffolk Fire and Rescue for working "swiftly and diligently to contain the fire".

They added: "The school extends its gratitude to the resident staff who were out in force ensuring the safety and wellbeing of pupils and to Suffolk Fire and Rescue for their swift response and efforts to manage the situation."

Culford School is a co-educational private boarding and day school for pupils aged from one to 18.

The fire engulfs a building in the maintenance yard Credit: Mildenhall Fire Station

