A school bus smashed through a wall as six vehicles were involved in a crash in a quiet village.

Police said there were children on the bus at the time but added that no-one was seriously hurt.

The coach hit the wall in Bicknacre near Chelmsford in Essex at around 7.30am and was left stuck across the road.

Pictures taken after the crash showed the bus embedded in the garden wall with piles of debris across the pavement.

The house just behind the wall appears to be mostly undamaged.

Police said they were called out to the crash but it was not believed anyone had been seriously hurt.

Police were called to the scene and the road has been closed Credit: Essex Roads Police

They are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.

Pictures released by the police showed one badly damaged car being taken away on a transporter.

One of the cars being taken away on a transporter Credit: Essex Roads Police

Fire crews confirmed they were called to the incident in White Elm Road but said no-one was trapped or badly hurt.

A section of the road between The White Swan and White Elm Garden Centre was still closed at 10am.

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area and a diversion was set up via Peartree Lane.

