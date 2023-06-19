A rapist who violently attacked two men he met through the app Grindr has been convicted.

Two victims came forward independently of one another to report attacks by Mohammed Altaher, 38, at his home in Bedford in August and September 2019.

The first went there to have sex with Altaher but changed his mind when he began to behave aggressively.

Altaher ignored his pleas and raped him anyway, said Bedfordshire Police.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and reported the attack the following day.

A second victim told police that he had been encouraged to take the drug MCAT at Altaher’s home.

They had consensual sex, but after this the victim started to feel unwell.

However, Altaher continued to assault him before in the bathroom before raping him.

Altaher, of Cardington Road, Bedford, was found guilty of two counts of raping a male over 16 as well as one count of sexual assault by penetration.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court next month.

Det Con Kevin Cheese said: “These were especially nasty, violent rapes.

"Consent for sexual activity can be withdrawn at any time, and Altaher showed no care or compassion for the victims’ wishes in this case in the face of his own sexual gratification.

“There is undoubtedly under-reporting in regards to male victims of sexual violence, and I want to thank both survivors in this case for coming forward and getting a dangerous predator like Altaher off the streets."

Bedfordshire Police said officers would always be on the side of victims, regardless of who they were and would pursue perpetrators of such crimes to bring them to justice.

