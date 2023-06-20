A paedophile who lured young men to an old bus to assault them has been jailed for 10 years.

Martin Sharrett sexually assaulted a teenage boy and two young men in the vintage green bus which had been converted to living quarters.

The assaults took place over a period of five years at Eaton Bray near Dunstable.

The court heard Sharrett targeted a boy while he was aged between 13 and 16, bribing him to engage in sexual activity in exchange for tools or tobacco.

The two men were both in their 20s when they were assaulted by Sharrett.

In their statements, each of the three victims independently described the layout and contents of the old bus where the attacks took place.

Sharrett, of Linslade Road, Heath and Reach, was found guilty of a total of nine offences; six counts of causing and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and three counts of sexual assault.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to a total of 10 years in prison, with a further three years on licence, and will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order when he is released.

His Honour Judge Evans KC described Sharrett as a "dangerous offender" and due to the severity of the case, issued him with the maximum sentence.

He commended the three victims for coming forward.

Det Con Sarah Brookes said: “Sharrett preyed on each of these victims and has left them having to deal with the trauma of being sexually assaulted by someone they trusted.

“Sexual predators are known to orchestrate situations where there will be no witnesses or will ensure they leave no tangible evidence, so their offending is concealed.

“I applaud all three victims for coming forward and supporting our investigation. It wasn't easy for any of them, having to re-live what they went through, but their actions resulted in Sharrett being brought to justice."

