A drug-driver who admitted causing the deaths of three members of the same family in a head-on crash has been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail.

Aurelijus Cielevicius, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving following a crash on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk on the evening of 15 January 2023.

He was driving a black BMW X5 which crashed head-on into a Vauxhall Mokka near North Runcton.

Cielevicius's vehicle was seen by members of the public driving through two red lights and at excessive speeds in the minutes leading up to the crash.

Paul Carter, 41, his wife Lisa Carter, 49, and Mrs Carter's daughter Jade Mace, 25, died of their injuries at the scene.

The family were returning from a birthday celebration for Paul Carter’s one-year-old niece. He and his wife had only been married for two-and-a-half years.

On 20 June, the court heard how Cielevicius was driving at 91mph – more than 30 miles over the speed limit – when the collision occurred.

Cielevicius had previously been disqualified from driving three times in the last three years and had only recently secured a return of his driving licence.

At the time of the crash, he was in breach of a curfew restriction.

Officers investigating the crash near Constitution Hill roundabout found evidence of methylamphetamine, cannabis and mephedrone in Cielevicius's blood.

The defendant sat in the dock with his head down throughout the whole sentencing.

He was accompanied by a Lithuanian interpreter and did not look up once.

Cielevicius was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison with an extended licence period of four years.

Two-thirds will be spent in custody, after which he will be referred to the parole board for consideration to be released on license.

Cielevicius was also disqualified from driving for 15 years.

In a statement, Jason Mace, Jade’s father, said in court: “I only hope justice is given with the consideration of the length of suffering we will face in our lives. If I am honest, I don’t want to be alive today.

I don’t see any point in life when someone can take it away in a heartbeat. I do not go a minute of everyday not thinking about Jade. I love my daughter so much and miss her like crazy.”

In a victim impact statement, Summer Mace, sister of Jade Mace and daughter of Lisa Carter, described her life since the crash as a "living nightmare"

“I lived at home with my mum, step-dad and sister. My family life has now been torn apart. Now I am left alone without them. My whole world feels ripped apart.

"He didn’t just kill my family that day, he killed parts of my personality.

"I am struggling with daily tasks, I forget to eat some days because of the sick feeling in my stomach. Some mornings I can’t get out of bed.

"I lie there crying looking at photos of my loved ones, wishing one day they will come back. My mum was always so proud of me and my sister, she was our biggest cheerleader. Her happiness has been taken away in the most tragic way."

Miss Mace added: "Mum, Paul and Jade’s precious lives were taken away from someone so careless and thoughtless and his reckless actions.

"I will never be able to forgive and certainly never forget. I hope the defendant is haunted by what he has done for the rest of his life.”

