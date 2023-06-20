Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing of a man in Luton.

Police were called just after 10pm on Monday to reports of a stabbing in Ashton Road.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital, though he died from his injuries on Tuesday morning.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Police are looking to trace another man in connection to the incident, who is believed to have left the scene riding a bicycle.

Det Insp Colin Nelson said: “We are continuing to follow various lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances which led to the victim’s death, as well as ensuring the victim’s family are supported.

“While we have made an arrest in connection to the incident, we are continuing to appeal for further information to help us unpick what happened and track down anyone else who was involved.

“We would particularly encourage anyone in the area with CCTV, dash cam or Ring doorbell footage, or who witnessed the incident, to please get in touch, either with us or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

