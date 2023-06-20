A former Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of raping a teenager he met on a blind date after lying about his age.

Adam Provan, 44, from Newmarket in Suffolk, was convicted of two counts of raping the 16-year-old after meeting her in 2010.

He was also convicted of six counts of raping a fellow police officer between 2003 and 2005.

All the offences were committed while he was a serving officer in the Met’s East Area Command Unit.

Provan raped the 16-year-old girl in woodland after meeting her through a friend, and lying that he was 22.

He then took her to Central Park, Harold Hill, Romford, and forced her to commit a sex act.

The teenager has had to go through two trials to see Provan brought to justice.

She told a relative that she had been raped at the time but it was not reported to police until 2016 and Provan was later convicted and jailed for nine years.

He was sacked from the Met in March 2019. However, he successfully appealed against those convictions which were quashed in 2022, and a retrial began in May this year, along with six new counts of rape relating to the second victim.

The trial at Wood Green Crown Court heard that Provan was violent, abusive and controlling to the second victim.

The jury unanimously found him guilty of all eight counts on Monday.

Provan will be sentenced on August 21.

Det Sgt Victoria James said: “These are truly dreadful offences. Provan abused his position to win the trust of both these women.

"I hardly need to say Provan’s behaviour fell grossly short of what we expect from our police officers.

“The 2010 assault was brazen and calculated, with clear indication he had planned it beforehand.

"The second victim suffered a campaign of controlling and abusive behaviour and sexual violence. I commend the incredible courage of both women in helping us bring Provan to justice."

Det Sgt James said the Met was determined to bring officers who indulged in criminal behaviour before the courts.

