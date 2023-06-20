A police watchdog is to investigate an overnight crash on a notorious road after it emerged the driver was being followed by officers at the time.

Norfolk Police said the man remained in hospital with serious injuries after his car ran off the A47 Acle Straight in the early hours of Sunday.

The force has revealed that the driver, who is in his 30s and from Birmingham, was being pursued by police at the time of the crash near Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police said that around 2am officers were alerted to the manner of driving of a car near the Asda supermarket.

Police tried to stop the car, and while it did pull over, it then made off along the A47 Acle Straight before officers could make contact with the driver, giving them cause to pursue it.

The car then left the road and the driver was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed at both the Acle and Vauxhall roundabouts until 10.10am on Sunday.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct is to investigate what happened.

