A police officer has been struck off after "deliberate, intentional and premeditated" sex with a vulnerable drunk woman.

The un-named Hertfordshire officer was off-duty on a group night out when he went home with the woman.

A police report into the incident said he got into bed with her and had sex with her "when she had been, and he knew she had been, heavily intoxicated".

According to Hertfordshire Police, the actions admitted by the unnamed officer - known as Former Constable B - "breached the standards of professional behaviour".

He was added to the College of Policing's Barred List after a misconduct panel hearing earlier this year.

The report reads: "The panel found that Former Constable B's admitted conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

"The panel considered that Former Constable B's conduct was deliberate, intentional and premeditated for his own sexual gratification.

"The panel further considered that Person A was vulnerable in the context of the night in question and her capacity."

The report adds: "The proven breaches were so serious as to amount to gross misconduct.

"Had he remained in the police service, Former Constable B would have been dismissed for gross misconduct."

The hearing was held on 26 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know