A man with a muscle-wasting condition said it felt "epic" to have completed a gruelling Ironman triathlon just seven minutes before the 17-hour cut-off time.

Chris Stennett, from Felixstowe in Suffolk, said that, within two months of being diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) at the age of 26, he decided he “wasn’t going to let it hold me back”.

Now 30, the copywriter has successfully tackled Ironman Austria for charity.

Sunday’s race saw him swim 2.4 miles (3.9km) and cycle 112 miles (180.2km) before taking on a 26.2-mile (42.2km) marathon run.

Mr Stennett completed the challenge in 16 hours and 53 minutes – just inside the 17-hour cut-off.

“It feels epic to have finished at last,” he said.

He said the race was tough, with the bike ride bringing on “some hip, back and quad trouble”, but he completed the cycle in seven hours and 57 minutes.

Kiera Santry, senior challenge events officer at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “Chris is such an inspiration and we’re so proud of him.

Mr Stennett, from Felixstowe, was diagnosed with the condition after repeated rugby injuries. Credit: Muscular Dystrophy UK

Once a keen rugby player, Mr Stennett was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

He had been referred to a neurologist after a shoulder dislocation, following repeated rugby injuries and over 10 years of shoulder weakness.

A genetic test confirmed he was living with FSHD, a condition that affects approximately 2,500 people in the UK.

There is currently no cure.

He is raising funds and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the national charity that supports those with muscle wasting conditions.

