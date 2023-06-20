Play Brightcove video

More than 1,000 pupils have been sent home from a secondary school after summer storms led to major flooding.

The electricity had to be switched off at the Guilsborough Academy in Northampton after torrential rain poured through the ceiling of the building housing the school's maths, IT and fitness departments.

Classrooms were ankle deep in water so the 1,300 students were taken home by buses.

Pictures showed chairs pushed aside and large puddles of water on the floor in classrooms.

In places the ceilings had given way or were stained by the water which had come through the roof.

Classroom floors were left swimming in water at Guilsborough Academy Credit: ITV News Anglia

Samuel Frazer, the principal, said when he arrived at 8pm the rain was just starting but quickly became torrential.

"This building had turned into an indoor fountain, a waterfall, and water was pouring through the ceilings from upstairs," he said.

Mr Frazer said the water was ankle-deep in places and still pouring through ceilings.

"We had to turn off all the electricity in the building for the sake of safety to make sure there was no hazard and upstairs we've got six classrooms that have been pretty much destroyed by the water," he added.

The building had only been decorated last summer, and had a new fitness suite installed which has been damaged by the flooding.

The school's new fitness suite has been damaged by the flooding Credit: ITV News Anglia

The school's GCSE and A level exams still went ahead and it plans to reopen on Wednesday.

It came after a Met Office yellow weather warning was issued for Northamptonshire.

