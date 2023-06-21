An asylum seeker who fled Iraq was murdered by his "best friend" and flatmate, whom he gave a job and a home.

Following a three-week trial, a jury convicted Rakar Rahimi of killing Bako Azad Sheikha in Colchester in September 2022.

Police found Sheika, 22, had been stabbed in Distillery Lane in the city, following reports of a serious assault. Despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public he died at the scene.

Rahimi was arrested in Dover where police believe he was attempting to flee the country.

Detectives believe Rakar Rahimi, 23, was attempting to flee the country before he was arrested. Credit: Essex Police

After the conviction, Bako’s brother Shaho paid tribute to him, saying: "He was killed by his best friend.

"My brother Bako welcomed Raka into his home, gave him a job and introduced Raka to the Kurdish community in Colchester.

"Raka repaid Bako by killing him. I miss my little brother so much that I cannot find the words to truly express how I feel.

"Bako used to help others through the charity RAMA which he volunteered at.

"Bako wanted to make a difference to other young people who had also fled their country due to dangerous situations. Bako was always so generous and such a kind soul.”

The scene of the crime in Distillery Lane, Colchester in September 2022. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Sheikha had fled Iraq and dreamed of seeking asylum in England. After obtaining official status he set up a small business in Colchester, selling American sweets.

"He was so happy and proud of himself for doing this" his brother said.

"All of us were proud of Bako for starting a business so young. Who knows where he would have taken his business, but I know he would have made it a success because he worked so hard.

“Our family will never be the same without our Bako. My mum and dad are truly heart broken.

"My dad used to say Bako was our lion. We have now lost our lion."

The scene of the crime in Colchester last September. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Sheikha volunteered at Refugee, Asylum Seeker and Migrant Action (RAMA) who support those seeking refuge in the UK.

Shelley Braddock-Overbury, of the charity RAMA paid tribute to Mr Sheikha, and said: “He once brought in a vulnerable young person to see if we could help them, which we were able to, and he helped to interpret for all their appointments with us as they had a shared language, and Bako was bilingual.

“Following that day, he would help with interpreting for not only that young person, but others as well. He would call me to check on people, it was always about helping others. Even when he was working, he would insist I call him to help with interpretation if we needed it.

“He had his ups and downs like any young person, especially given the fact that he had arrived to the UK alone at such a young age and been through a lot.

"We are devastated that he is no longer here.”

Det Chief Insp Antony Alcock said “Bako’s death had a devastating impact on those who knew him and it’s clear that he was a well-respected young man who wanted to help others.

“We have spent a lot of time with the Kurdish community in Essex and Suffolk, who have given Essex Police vital support throughout this investigation.

"I would like to thank them, as without their help, it’s possible that Rahimi would have left the country prior to being arrested."

Rahimi is due to be sentenced at Colchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know