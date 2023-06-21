Four people were taken to hospital after being pulled from the water after getting caught in a rip current.

RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Happisburgh in Norfolk were called on Tuesday evening and arrived at Sea Palling where they found a fishing boat had pulled two adults and two children from the water.

"The two adults were both in a bad way," said a spokesman.

Lifeboat volunteers began giving first aid to the casualties, including oxygen, with the help of the fire service and others on the beach.

The four were then handed over to the ambulance service for further treatment and taken to hospital, said a lifeboat.

The coastguard and police also attended, along with crew members from Hemsby Lifeboat.

The RNLI has reminded people that there is a high risk of rip currents between the sand bars and reefs at Sea Palling, mainly around high tide.

"People should stay away from these areas of the beach; if they are caught by a rip current then it’s advised to float on your back and wait till you stop being pulled by the rip then swim back to the beach."

Three ambulances and an officer vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service, along with a community first responder and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A spokesman added: "Two adults and two children were assessed at the scene and two adults and a girl were transported to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and care."

Four people were pulled from the sea by a fishing boat, and taken back to the beach for treatment Credit: RNLI

