A home hit by lightning has been left uninhabitable after the strike sparked a fire which engulfed it in flames.

Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Waarem Avenue in Canvey Island at 8.40am on Tuesday, after neighbours heard the loud bang and called 999.

Firefighters arrived to find the roof on fire and set to work to stop the flames spreading throughout the rest of the house. However, the roof was completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

Adrian Clarke, watch manager at Ingatestone fire station, said: “We’d like to praise the neighbours who acted quickly to call us.

“While fires like this cannot be prevented, we’d like to stress the importance of acting quickly when there is a fire. If the fire is in your home, please get out of the house as quickly and safely as you can, stay out and dial 999.“If you see a fire, dial 999 immediately. Don’t assume someone else has already called, we’d rather be called multiple times to the same fire than not at all.”

