Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage of a gang of teenagers in connection with a violent robbery.

The victim, a man in his 30s was cycling home in Peterborough when he was set upon by a gang of eight teenagers on bikes.

The incident took place at around 11pm on June 1 in Dogsthorpe Park, close to the Caithwaite subway under the A47.

One of the group approached him and demanded he handed over money, before punching him in the face twice, and knocking him off his bike.

The victim, who was hurt in the fall, was then kicked while on the ground by another gang member who also stole a Huawei smartphone. The group then fled towards Bluebell Avenue.

The victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police issued a description of the teenager who first attacked the victim. He is white, short in height and was wearing a facemask, black trousers and a black hoody.

The second teenager who stole the phone is described as black, wearing a facemask and black clothing.

All of the group are described as being between the ages of 16 and 18, and all wore hoodies and facemasks.

DC George Corney said: “This unpleasant attack has left a man just going about his daily business in hospital with injuries. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen this group in the Paston and Dogsthorpe areas during the evening of Thursday 1 June to get in touch with us.”