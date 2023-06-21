A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulties while swimming at a canal lock.

The 18-year-old was playing with friends in the water at Cardington Lock in Bedford during the hot weather on Friday evening, the fire service said.

Members of the public called 999 after realising he was in trouble at about 4.30pm.

The boy was pulled from the water and revived, and taken to hospital where he was in a critical condition.

He died later that night, emergency services confirmed on Wednesday.

The teenagers death comes just weeks after the deaths of two women who were canoeing in Kempston weir in April.

It has prompted Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to remind the public of the importance of quick reactions when someone is in difficulty in water - by calling 999 for the fire service or coastguard.

The fire service has issued a warning to people to call the correct 999 service in the wake of the tragedy. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Any delay could be the difference between life and death, said the fire service.

Group commander Robert Hulatt said: "When someone is in trouble within the water, every second counts. The fire service is trained and equipped to respond and effect rescue at water-related incidents, therefore fast deployment of our water rescue resources is crucial.

"Calling our partner emergency services will of course lead to the fire service deployment, however vital time could be lost.

"If you see someone in trouble within the water do not attempt to get into the water to rescue them yourself - call 999, ask for the fire service and then stay at the location and await our attendance."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know