Campaigners have lost a high court battle to block plans to build the multi-billion pound Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

The protest group Together Against Sizewell C launched a legal bid to challenge development consent, which was granted by former business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in July 2022.

Lawyers for the group argued that the government failed to assess the possible environmental impact of building the plant.

They also said the government failed to consider alternative solutions to meeting its energy and climate change objectives.

The government, who are investing £700 million in the project, argued it made legitimate planning judgements.

EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk Credit: PA

In his ruling on Thursday, Mr Justice Holgate dismissed the challenge, saying that several parts were "totally without merit".

He added: "The claimant's argument depends upon an illegitimate attempt to rewrite the Government's policy aims by pretending that the central policy objective is at a higher level of abstraction, namely to produce clean energy, without any regard to diversity of energy sources and security of supply."

A spokesperson for EDF Energy, who are behind the Sizewell C project, said: "We are pleased with this judgement, which firmly dismisses the challenge and underlines the confidence the people of East Suffolk can take in our plans for Sizewell C."

Ministers have championed the project, saying it will boost jobs in the area and supply power to millions of homes.

Following the unsuccessful challenge, Together Against Sizewell C was ordered to pay £10,000 towards the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's costs.

They said they're seeking advice about an appeal, and added: "Naturally, Together Against Sizewell C is disappointed, but this verdict does not signal the end of our efforts.

"Together with our lawyers we are examining all possible options open to us and can promise our supporters that in one form or another, this campaign will continue."