The trial of a woman accused of murdering her long-term partner has been stopped.

Fiona Beal, 49, denies the murder of Nicholas Billingham, whose body was found in the rear garden of their Northampton home in March 2022.

Ms Beal was a primary school teacher in the town.

A post mortem examination showed Mr Billingham, 42, died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

A trial at Northampton Crown Court began in March, but today Judge Adrienne Lucking KC discharged the jury.

A new trial date has not been set.