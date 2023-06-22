A man accused of shooting dead a man outside a house party has been extradited to the UK from Morocco.

Nana Oppong, 43, is suspected of murdering of Robert Powell, 50.

Mr Powell who died after being shot eight times outside a house party near Harlow in Essex in the early hours of 13 June, 2020.

He was arrested last September for allegedly trying to enter the North African country using a fake passport.

The UK's National Crime Agency said he had been travelling from Spain at the time.

Oppong, from Newham, East London, is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm. He appeared at court this week.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings from Essex Police, said: "Oppong's arrest and extradition are the result of an excellent collaboration between Essex Police and our law enforcement colleagues around the world, and it doesn't stop there."

"We're working day and night to get justice for Robert's family and all those who have lost a loved one to violent crime."

Oppong was also wanted by the Metropolitan Police following an investigation into his alleged use of the encrypted messaging platform Encrochat.

He will also face charges of conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to enable others to endanger life, conspiracy to possess firearms, conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering in separate proceedings.

The UK's ambassador to Morocco Simon Martin said: "The UK enjoys a very positive relationship with Morocco across many areas, including working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime.

"The return of this suspect to the UK to face trial on these serious chargesis a tangible result of that partnership."

"I am grateful for the co-operation of our Moroccan partners."

