A man who attempted to flee the country after stabbing and running over a former asylum seeker in Colchester has been jailed for his murder.

Rakar Rahimi, 23, of no fixed abode, will serve a minimum of 24 years in prison after being found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Essex Police was called to Distillery Lane in Colchester on Monday 12 September after witnesses reported seeing a man being thrown from a car and run over multiple times.

The victim, who was found with multiple injuries including stab wounds, died at the scene.

He was later identified as 22-year-old Bako Azad Sheikha who arrived in the UK in 2015 from Iraq as an asylum seeker.

Mr Sheikha's family and friends described how since moving to the UK he had wanted to make a difference to other young people who had also fled their country due to dangerous situations.

22-year-old Bako Azad Sheikha arrived in the UK in 2015 from Iraq as an asylum seeker. Credit: Essex Police

After the murder, Rahimi was seen on CCTV travelling to a barber shop in Ipswich, where he admitted that he had stabbed Bako and run him over.

Whilst in Ipswich Rahimi also purchased a new mobile phone and sim card.

Rahimi then travelled to the Port of Dover on the train where he was arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said: “This was a senseless murder by Rakar Rahimi, who Bako trusted and considered to be a friend.

"The level of violence that Rahimi used, by stabbing Bako and running him over shows him to be a dangerous individual.

“Throughout the trial, Rahimi created elaborate defences for his actions and mislead the court.

“He claimed that his actions were as a result of Bako making sexual advances towards him which is absolutely untrue. This was consequently published in the media which has caused Bako’s family further distress.

“The murder left the community incredibly shaken and I have reached out to thank those within the Kurdish community who helped directly with this investigation.

“I hope that those affected feel a sense of closure and are able to move forward from Bako’s tragic death.”

Rakar Rahimi was seen on CCTV travelling to the Port of Dover on the train. Credit: Essex Police

