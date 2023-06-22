Police have named a man who died from stab wounds as his family spoke of their devastation.

Dean Fountaine, 37, from Leighton Buzzard, died after he was stabbed in Ashton Road in Luton on Monday night.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries the following morning.

Police are continuing to hunt for the person behind the attack.

In a tribute, Mr Fountaine’s family said: “Dean was a lovely person and will be missed by his brothers and forever loved by his parents.

“We are devastated by his tragic death and if anyone has information, we ask they contact police to help catch those responsible.”

A man previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection to the incident has been released on bail, as detectives continue with their inquiries.

Det Insp Colin Nelson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are deeply saddened a family has lost a loved one to senseless violence. Our thoughts remain with Dean’s family during this difficult time.

“I thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and the local community for their tremendous support.

Our inquiries into the events leading up to this fatal stabbing are ongoing, and we are still keen to hear from anyone that can support our investigative efforts.

“We are committed to ensuring anyone involved in this vicious attack is brought to justice.”

