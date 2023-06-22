A second person has died after a fire that engulfed a house earlier this week.

A woman was left with life threatening injuries after the fire on the Crabtree estate in Peterborough in the early hours of Monday.

Police today confirmed she died in hospital.

Cambridgeshire Police were called on Monday at 6am, supported by the fire service and paramedics. A man was declared dead at the scene.

Extra police patrols were organised on the estate to reassure residents following the blaze.

Drone images show the burnt-out debris at the back of the property, where the walls have been charred black under the fire-damaged render.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “The woman who was injured following a fire earlier this week in Crabtree, Paston, has died in hospital.

“A thorough investigation into the cause of the fire has been carried out by officers and the fire service and the cause has been confirmed as accidental.”

