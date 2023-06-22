Teenagers have been spotted swimming at a lock on the River which claimed the life of an 18-year-old last week.

The 18-year-old was pulled from the water at Cardington Lock on the River Ouse in Bedford on Friday after getting into trouble while swimming with friends.

Paramedics took him to hospital for specialist care, but he died later that day.

Despite police and fire service warnings, young people were spotted swimming in the water on Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers arrived at the lock and ordered the teenagers out of the water.

The teenager was pulled from the water at Cardington Lock. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bedfordshire Police said they had put extra high-visibility patrols in the area to warn people of the dangers of swimming in open water.

A spokesperson said: "Even the strongest of swimmers can have trouble in water outdoors.

"Please do not put yourself or others at risk as these environments are not meant for swimming and can be extremely dangerous."

In a statement Bedford Fire and Rescue said: “We are saddened by the death of an individual who drowned in Cardington lock in Bedford on Friday evening(16/06). The young man was 18 years of age and was playing with friends in the water during the hot weather.

“Members of the public around him rightly phoned 999 for help once they realised that he was in trouble.

“Emergency Services arrived on scene and were able to successfully revive him but sadly he passed away in hospital later that day. This comes weeks after the deaths of two women who drowned in Kempston weir whilst canoeing.

In April, two canoeists drowned in the River at Kempston near Bedford.

Neighbours Sarah Waller, 56, and Laura Pottinger, 52, from Bedford were canoeing on the River Ouse when they got into trouble.

Emergency services were called to the Weir embankment in Water Lane at around 10.50am on 16 April following reports of two capsized canoes.

