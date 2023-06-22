A group of ducklings who were stuck down a drain and separated from their mother have been rescued by firefighters.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said its crew from Braintree were called to Bocking End at 9.03am on Wednesday.

They arrived and discovered the mother duck was "in a flap", but eventually reunited her with the ducklings.

Paul Mayes, crew manager at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We were able to remove the storm drain cover and the ducklings were 2ft or 3ft down.

The mother duck was distressed when firefighters arrived Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

"We scooped out nine of the ducklings with a bucket but a couple of them went down a separate pipe.

"They were frightened and didn't want to come out. However, we went back in the afternoon and managed to catch them using a small fishing net.

"We're delighted to be able to reunite them with their mother."

