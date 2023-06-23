Play Brightcove video

Firefighters tackling a huge house fire in Earl Stonham, Suffolk. Video from @GrahamDenny9/Twitter

Nearly 100 firefighters are battling a huge house fire, which has also closed an A-road.

Police and fire crews are at the scene in Norwich Road, in Earl Stonham, Suffolk.

A witness told ITV News Anglia one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent 19 fire engines from 14 different stations across the county.

The A140 near Ipswich was closed both ways from the turn-offs into Stonham Aspel and All Saints Road.

A house fire in Earlham Stonham Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police warned drivers to avoid the area as it has led to queueing traffic, and congestion on roads between Needham Market and Mendlesham.

Overnight in the early hours of Friday, firefighters also tackled a large fire at Riverhills Spa and Health Club on Bramford Road, Ipswich.

