A large fire at a spa has been tackled by crews overnight.

Ten Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service fire engines and seven appliances, including an aerial ladder, fought the fire at Riverhills Spa and Health Club on Bramford Road, Ipswich.

It is believed the fire started in the swimming pool area, with crews from across Suffolk called to the scene at 12.20am on Friday.

Surrounding roads between Papermill Lane and Weaver Close were closed, but firefighters brought the blaze under control and the roads reopened before 6am.

Four relief crews remain at the scene, with an investigation launched into the cause of the major fire.

Sally Hammond, incident commander at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Crews were here very quickly and established there was a very serious that had occurred in the swimming pool area of the building.

"We committed people with breathing apparatus into the building in order to extinguish the fire.

The fire is thought to have started in the swimming pool area of the building. Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"Crews worked really hard and really quickly to save the main part of the building.

"In the morning there will be a full and thorough investigation into the cause of the fire."

Police and ambulance crews were also called to the scene, with ambulance staff ensuring firefighters were safe.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson confirmed the force was called to the "large fire" and motorists were advised to avoid the area while the blaze was being tackled.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know