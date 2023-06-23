A footballer who blackmailed and raped a girl he met on Snapchat has been jailed - as his victim spoke out about the impact it has had.

Kieran Hamilton, a 21-year-old forward for non-league team Barton Rovers, preyed on a 14-year-old girl when he added her on Snapchat in December 2018.

Then 17, he convinced her to send explicit pictures, which he then used to blackmail her and force her to meet up with him twice in Luton over the next two months.

During both meet-ups, Hamilton forced his victim to engage in sexual activity in public places, including raping her on one occasion.

The girl told police she felt she had to do what Hamilton wanted because she was scared he would share her photos.

The victim spoke to her mother immediately after the second incident and together they reported Hamilton to police. As a result, officers were able to forensically link Hamilton to the attack.

The victim said the attack had left her feeling suicidal.

She said in an impact statement read out in court: “Right after it happened, I was scared of being alone, I’d cry if I was on my own, and I couldn’t sleep alone.

“I felt anxious all the time, nauseous and I stopped eating, and I started getting suicidal thoughts.

“I lost a lot of my friends, in school I would disassociate myself and I would not pay attention to my lessons.

“I would blame myself a lot for what happened, because I feel like I could’ve stopped it.”

Hamilton, of Chesford Road in Luton, will spend five years in jail after being found guilty in March of rape.

Judge Alan Blake told him during sentencing: “You displayed callous behaviour.

“This was controlling and coercive behaviour to try and control two young teens. The fact you didn’t use physical force does not make it consensual – you knew she wasn’t giving genuine consent.

“There was a significant level of harm experienced. Your messages portray manipulation and exploitation leaving the complainant feeling trapped. Your attitude and behaviour make you a risk to young women.”

Det Con Hayley Carroll from Bedfordshire Police stressed that it was never too late to report a crime.

She said: “He manipulated and exploited the victim, who was much younger than him, for his own desire.

“The victim showed true courage to confide in her mum and report this to the police, and I hope now she is able to work through rebuilding her life.

“She was left scared and alone, and made to feel she was at fault, however that should never be the case.

“No woman or girl should ever feel alone when it comes to harassment and sexual assault."

