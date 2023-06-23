A four-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus.

The collision happened in Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire on Friday morning.

The double-decker bus hit the girl, who was walking on Ambury Road, at about 9am.

Police and the ambulance service attended and the girl was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Two passengers on the bus received minor injuries and were also taken to hospital, said police.

The driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101.

