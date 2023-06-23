A man has appeared at the Old Bailey over a small explosion at a house in a Bedfordshire village.

Matthew Haydon, 47, was charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property in Loring Road, Sharnbrook, on 10 April.

Haydon appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Bedford prison before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker on Friday.

The judge set a plea hearing for 13 October and a two-week trial from 9 April next year at the same court.

The defendant, of Loring Road, Sharnbrook, was remanded into custody.

Previously, Det Supt William Hodgkinson of Bedfordshire Police had thanked Sharnbrook residents “for their support, patience and understanding” and acknowledged incidents like this can be of “huge concern to local communities”.

The bomb disposal team have been at the site making it safe Credit: ITV Anglia

The neighbours in the area were asked to leave their homes for safety reasons as bomb disposal officers made the site safe.

Police were initially supported by the Specialist Counter Terrorism unit, due to the nature of the incident.

