Three people, including a teenage girl, have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog.

Emergency services were called to a home in Leafere Way in Leverington, near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, since 3am on Friday.

Police said those injured and in hospital were a 14-year-old girl, a 43-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

They said the injuries are "not deemed to be life-threatening".

Police dog handlers and dangerous dog officers attended and seized the dog.

The dog was described as an "XL Bully-style dog" by a witness who saw crews at the scene.

He told ITV News Anglia the victims were from the same home and it looked like one had "major" injuries.

He said he saw police "everywhere" when he woke up and saw people taken away in an ambulance.

Police cars are still at the scene and a property has been cordoned off, he said.

The witness said it was normally a quiet residential area.

No arrests have been made.

