Police have begun searching two areas for the body of a man who went missing almost two years ago.

Frank McKeever, 63, was last seen in a London park in August 2021. Two people have been charged with his murder but his body has never been found.

The Met Police are now searching Welford Truck Stop in Northamptonshire and Lutterworth Road in Leicestershire.

Det Insp Laura Nelson, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Frank’s family are distraught and their grief is compounded by the fact that his body has not yet been found. Our specially-trained officers are supporting them.

Police searched fields near the truck stop in the hunt for Frank McKeever. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“My team have been poring over many hours of CCTV, forensic and ANPR work in what is a very complex investigation.

“Their diligence and hard work have led to us identifying the two sites in these areas that we believe could have great operational significance."

She said Mr McKeever's family were desperate for a breakthrough.

“They are still coming to terms with the news. They’re still very upset.

"They have to deal with the fact they can’t bury their loved one and that just adds to the stress.”

She appealed for help from people in those search areas, adding: “I am asking people to remember if they saw any suspicious activity in these areas in late August or early September 2021.”

Mr McKeever was last seen on 28 August 2021 along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange, London.

Surie Suksiri, 31, from Islington in north London, and Juned Sheikh, 48, of Camberwell in south London, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr McKeever.

They also deny preventing the “lawful decent burial of a body”.

They will face trial at the Old Bailey on 2 October.

