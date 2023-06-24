Drivers heading north on a major route through Essex are facing delays of 90 minutes as weekend work begins to resurface part of the A12.

The road is shut this weekend in the first of a series of summer closures as work to dig out old concrete foundations begins north of junction 25 at Marks Tey, near Colchester.

Highways England has reported journeys are taking an hour and a half longer than normal with seven mile tailbacks building up.

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads before heading back onto the main A road.They are appealing to drivers to avoid the area and allow extra journey time.

Highways England said the work will be going on from June through to August and the road has to be completely closed because of a risk of debris on the carriageway.

It said it was sorry for the disruption and urged drivers to get its webpage before travelling.

Other weekend closures on that section of the A12 are due on:

Friday June 30 to Monday July 3

Friday July 14 to Monday July 17

Friday July 21 to Monday July 24

Friday August 4 to Monday August 7

Friday August 11 to Monday August 14

