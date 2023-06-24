This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Distressing bodycam footage shows Max Hallam attacking a police officer and trying to suffocate him

A man tried to suffocate a police officer and threatened to kill him while claiming to be an "English nobleman".

Max Hallam, 58, had been reported to police on 28 June last year, after someone saw him with a gun slip - a bag designed to carry a long-barrelled gun.

But when Sgt Dave Cayton tried to approach him in Swansgate car park in Wellingborough, he quickly became violent.

In bodycam footage, Sgt Cayton tells Hallam he is interested in the gun slip, but Hallam pushes him and tells him to get his hands off it.

Although the scuffle is unclear in the video, Hallam punches the police officer and climbs on to his chest, restricting his breathing.

Police Sergeant Dave Cayton approaches Max Hallam in a car park Credit: Northamptonshire Police

"Get off me!" Sgt Cayton can be heard saying twice, as his breathing becomes increasingly laboured.

Hallam asks the officer: "Do you want to die?"

He then adds: "You're with an English nobleman, I can ****** kill you, lawfully.

"I've identified myself, the prime minister is going to see you. I've restrained you, I will ****** kill you.

"You can't believe the **** you're in pal, every word I said to you was true.

"You've just attacked British nobility."

When Sgt Cayton's colleagues arrive and point a Taser at Hallam, he releases the officer.

Officers can be heard shouting "Get down! Get down! Stay low!" and Hallam is s een kneeling with his hands in the air as he is arrested.

Sgt Cayton suffered a haemorrhaged right eye, bruising, and multiple scratches.

The bag Hallam had in his car was later found to contain an air rifle.

Hallam, previously of Wellingborough, admitted trying to suffocate the officer and has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Investigating officer Det Con Neil Carr said: “What Max Hallam put Sgt Cayton through is horrendous – the body-worn video of the incident graphically illustrates the level of force involved and the prolonged period Hallam was suffocating him for.

“Not being able to breathe is the stuff of nightmares and I am glad that the court has recognised the severity of this offence with a significant custodial sentence.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know