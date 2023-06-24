Police have cleared an area of beach near a seaside pier after reports that an unexploded bomb has been discovered.

Officers in Essex tweeted to say they were dealing with a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance discovered on the beach near Clacton Pier. Emergency services were called to the discovery shortly after 10.30am this morning.A 100-metre cordon has been put in place while inquiries are carried out.

Essex Police tweeted a map showing the area affected Credit: Essex Police

