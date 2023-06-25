A high street has been closed after a large sinkhole opened up in the street outside a Greggs.

Pictures taken in Witham, Essex, show a car with its front wheel firmly stuck in the large hole and a crowd standing around watching.

The incident happened in Newland Street just before 7pm on a busy summer Saturday evening.

Nicole Porter, 21, who works in the Greggs, said she and her manager were just closing up when the incident happened last night.

She said: "I believe over the course of the day a crack started to appear but it wasn’t big enough to notice and then when these people were driving over that’s when the hole opened up.

A car was left stuck after the hole opened up underneath it in Witham Credit: Tina Townsend

"I believe a local tow man pulled them out last night after an hour or so and they luckily didn’t have damage to their car."

Ms Porter added: "It was very lucky there was no damage to the car definitely."

The sink hole has forced the closure of Witham High Street Credit: Tina Townsend

People commenting on the Witham Talk Facebook page said the hole looked several feet deep.The road has been closed to traffic while the sinkhole is being investigated.

Tbe road has been closed to traffic Credit: Tina Townsend

The incident prompted a number of pithy remarks on the Witham Talk page.

One person commented: "Don't worry folks they’ll be out next week to spray around it and it should be fixed by January."

