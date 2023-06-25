A keen craftswoman has created a special crocheted tribute to the armed forces for her local postbox.

Bev Mayhew, who lives in Harleston – a village near Stowmarket, Suffolk – has spent between two to three weeks making a postbox topper which represents the three forces to thank them for their service.

Mrs Mayhew, 57, said: “I had an idea of what I wanted it to look like and would spend about two to three hours every evening over around two to three weeks making it.

“They’re quite intricate little men – they’re quite fiddly and have lots of little bits and the base of the topper took about a week to do.”

She created figures representing the the Royal Air Force, The British Army and the Royal Navy, together with a crocheted aircraft to mark Armed Forces Day.

Mrs Mayhew's patriotic post box topper has won her many compliments Credit: PA Images

Mrs Mayhew’s husband Steve has a link to the forces as he was in the RAF for 12 years.

“There was a connection there and I wanted to do this to highlight the importance of remembering (members of the armed forces) and thank them for what they’ve done and what they are doing,” she said.

“They should never be forgotten and I wanted to encourage people to support them.”

Mrs Mayhew said the most enjoyable part of the process was seeing the topper on the postbox.

"You stand back and think: ‘I made that’, and it gives you quite a buzz,” she said.“

The seamstress is not the only one who is a fan of postbox toppers, with many leaving “great” comments about Mrs Mayhew’s crocheted creations, which include a spring scene which features bumble bees, flowers and butterflies.

"People love them and I’m in a postbox toppers Facebook group (UK Post Box Toppers and More Group) and just getting likes on that is great, and I love seeing others and getting ideas,” she said.

