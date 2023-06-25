A recently-refurbished health club ravaged by fire hopes to partially reopen in four weeks.

The huge blaze on Friday has forced the Riverhills Spa and Health Club on Bramford Road to close.

Fire crews from across Suffolk were called to the fire in the early hours of Friday morning after it started in the swimming pool area.

The blaze has left that part of the health club badly damaged, with the roof gone, although crews managed to stop the flames spreading to other areas.

The team at Riverhills said they want to reopen as soon as possible and hope to get most of the club back in action in four weeks.

Insurers and loss adjustors have already been to the club to assess the damage and agree the best way forward.

The spa and health club will be closed for four weeks Credit: ITV Anglia

Managing Director Dave Courteen said his team were working hard to clean up the damage.

He said: "We are doing all we can to reopen the gym, changing rooms, exercise studio, café bar, hair salon and day spa in four weeks time.

"The real impact of the fire has been taken by the swimming pool hall and the roof of this building has gone.

The rebuilding of this area is therefore sadly going to be measured in months rather than weeks and it is too early for us to give a clear indication when this will be complete.”

Mr Courteen said specialist cleaners would be brought in to make sure smoke and ash would not be distributed around the building when ventilation systems were turned back on.

Large parts of the Ipswich health club were saved from the flames Credit: ITV Anglia

He said: "We are still waiting for UK power network to reinstate power to the building and if this is not going to happen within the next couple of days we will hire in generators so that we have no delays in getting everything back up and running.

Since acquiring Riverhills in 2021, owners Mosaic have spent over £500,000 on refurbishing the Club and the next phase includes a full gym refurbishment with over £300,000 of equipment already on order.

The club intends to continue with the investment programme despite the setback of the fire.

"We remain fully committed to completing this project and will not be deterred by this major setback,” added Mr Courteen.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.

