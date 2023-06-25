Police are investigating a road rage attack outside a KFC which left a man in his 80s in hospital with a badly bruised face.

The victim was driving past a busy parade of shops when he exchanged words with another driver, said to be in his 60s.

Police said the other man then got out of his car and punched the older man in the face through his open window.

The assault happened in Chelmsford in Broomfield Road by the KFC in the morning of Tuesday June 13 just after 11.30am.

Police said the victim had to go to hospital for treatment for "extensive facial bruising".

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the attack to come forward.They want to trace a black man in his 60s with a grey beard, described as 6ft or taller and skinny, who was driving a maroon Ford Focus.

