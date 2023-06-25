A McDonald's worker has been praised for his bravery in helping a woman police officer arrest a suspected drink driver.

Police were called to the restaurant in Pitsea near Basildon in the early hours after a tip off about a driver.

A woman officer tried to arrest the suspect but was punched in the face and kicked.

The McDonald's worker suffered sprained fingers and a cracked tooth as he tried to help out.

Essex Police said their officer was left bruised, scratched and grazed, but turned down further medical treatment and remained on duty throughout the rest of the night.

A second suspect tried to stop the officer from arresting the driver, before further units arrived to assist in detaining the pair.

Det Chief Insp Jennifer Bliss said: "I want to offer my own personal gratitude to the member of the public who went above and beyond to assist our officer, sustaining injury to himself in the process.

"Without his intervention I have no doubt my officer would have been in a far worse situation."

A 30-year-old man, from Wickford, is being questioned on suspicion of drink driving and assaulting a police officer.

A 26-year-old woman, from Basildon, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and remains in custody.

