Police have closed a road in a quiet village as fire crews tackle a blaze.

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted to say Hay Street in Steeple Morden near Royston was closed due to an incident.

People in the village said reports on the local Facebook page said there had been a fire on the street.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

