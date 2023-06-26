Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a teenager who was last seen wearing her pyjamas.

The last sighting of 14-year-old Jessyca was about 11pm on Friday in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire.

She is described as 5ft 1in tall, and slim with brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue pyjamas and sliders, said Northamptonshire Police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number MPW1/1951/23.

