Two people have been taken to hospital after being injured on an end-of-pier rollercoaster.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the west deck just after midday on Monday.

A man, who is a long-standing member of the Pier staff, suffered a cut to the head, while a woman who is thought to have been holidaying in the town, was hit on the head while sat in the front car of the Looping Star ride.

She is said to be suffering from shock.

Pier bosses said it was not clear how exactly the incident happened, but added the ride would now be closed while a full investigation took place.

They also said that nobody had fallen from the ride, adding that both of the casualties were able to walk themselves to the ambulance after the accident and were taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment.

Pier director Billy Ball said that from early eye-witness reports, he did not believe the rollercoaster would be found at fault.

He said: "A full inquiry is now under way to fund out exactly what happened and we will say more when we have the full details.

"The ride will not be in operation until all the facts have been established as would be normal in this type of incident."

He added that emergency services were dispatched immediately, due to the nature of the attraction.

"We can only praise them for arriving so promptly and taking over the care of the two casualties after they had initially been looked after by staff.

"At Clacton Pier, the safety and well-being of our staff and our guests is our number one priority."

Essex Fire and Rescue Service in a statement: "Crews were called to an incident at Clacton Pier at 12.37pm.

"On arrival there were two people injured but nobody trapped. They were left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

In a statement Essex Police said: " Emergency services attended an incident on Clacton Pier around 12.40pm this afternoon, Monday 26 June.

"It was reported that a member of staff had sustained serious injuries after colliding with a mechanical ride which had not deviated from its track.

"A second person, a member of the public, also received minor injuries and both have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"We are liaising with Clacton Pier and the Health and Safety Executive on the incident.

"If you witnessed the incident or have mobile phone footage of it, please get in contact at www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101, quoting incident 664 of 26 June.

